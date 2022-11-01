The executive secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, has solicited the support of governors of sugar producing states in the country towards the revitalisation of the sugar sub-sector.

According to him, the guidelines for the implementation of the Phase 2 of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan requires the inputs of critical stakeholders like state governors for it to succeed.

Mr. Adedeji, who made the appeal, yesterday when he led a delegation from the National Sugar Development Council on a courtesy visit to the governor of Nasarawa state and chairman, Forum of Governors of Sugar Producing States, Engr. Sule Abdullahi in Lafia, Nasarawa State, said state governors as landlords of sugar projects in their respective domains have contributed to the modest success so far recorded in the industry.

While commending the Forum of Governors of Sugar Producing States for creating a safe and enabling environment for sugar operators to go about their business activities without hitches such as perennial disagreements over land ownership between host communities and operators, communal hostilities and other associated challenges, he said the Forum has contributed to the peace enjoyed across communities hosting sugar projects across states.

The federal government had in 2013, began the implementation of a 10-year master plan to revamp sugar sector. The policy plan code-named the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) has four major objectives which are for Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, stem the rising tide of sugar importation, create job opportunity for Nigerians and the generation of electricity and production of ethanol for industrial purposes. The first phase of the plan is expected to end in the first quarter of 2023.