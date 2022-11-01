The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has called on state governors in the Niger Delta region, to take a cue from their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in the area of infrastructural development.

This is as it congratulated Wike on the recent award of excellence in public service conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

MOSIEND, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, by its President, Kennedy Tonjo West, described the governor as a beacon of hope.

West stated that the said the distinguished award on Infrastructure delivery conferred on him was atestament that the governor’s hard work and outstanding performance were acknowledged and appreciated even from the opposition.

He further stated that Wike had let no one in doubt that he was going to take governance seriously and cause the electorate to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The MOSIEND President noted that Wike’s focused and uncompromised disposition to transforming the State was worthy of emulation as he had evenly distributed projects to all the nooks and crannies of the state and beyond.

West stated that the Rivers State governor targeted the core and desired projects, such as the construction and completion of 12 flyovers in the state capital, construction Cardiovascular and Cancer centre, construction of Trans- Kalabari road and Opobo/ Nkoro road projects, which had given the state a facelift.

He said: “There’s hardly no area that Governor Wike did not touch in terms of infrastructure as he rebranded the health sector, education, roads, housing, making the state one of the fastest growing state in Nigeria.

“Wike is a beacon of hope and a leading light in the region and the country,his towering political profile remain an inspiration.

“We have not seen a democratically elected Governor past and present that has promoted the Niger Delta course than Wike who has endeared himself to the youths of the region.

“Wike stands out amongst his contemporaries in Nigerian Political climate. We urged the governor’s of the Niger Delta to rally round him and take a cue from Governor Wike to promote regional cohesion.”