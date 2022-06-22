The Commander-General of the Kano State Hisbah Commission, Sheikh Muhammad Harun Ibn Sina, has been accused of diverting Hajj seats meant for intending pilgrims for the 2022 exercise.

According to Sahelian Times, the bone of contention is the statutory Hajj seats allocated to the commission by the Kano State Government.

Findings revealed that a Senior Special Assistant to the State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Hisbah Affairs, Mujittaba Rabiu Baban Usman, accused the Commander General of the Commission, Ibn Sina, of diverting some of the state government-sponsored slots allocated to officials of the commission to his household.

“I am one of the seven people who first submitted their passports for the Hajj visa. However, during a meeting on Monday, when a list of officials who will be embarking on the holy trip was called, my name was suspiciously missing,” he said in an interview.

Speaking further, Usman said, “When I enquired about it, I was told by a Director that the Commander forwarded the names of his wife, brother and SSA to be included, and when he was told that he had to exclude one person from among the three he presented, he chose to include his wife and his other brother on the trip.”

The official added that when he confronted the Commander on his exclusion, he assured him that he would seek for an allocation increase from Governor Ganduje and he will be included.

“I further gathered that when he (Ibn Sina) was presented with the choice of picking between the SSA and his brother, he opined that it wasn’t his obligation to take the SSA on the trip, and went ahead to take his brother.”

However, the Commander General of Hisbah Board has denied the allegation, saying that the replacement was from State Pilgrims Welfare Board

Also commenting, the chairman of the commission’s Board of Directors, Sheikh Shehi Shehi, has promised to launch an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the alleged replacement without due process.