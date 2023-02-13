Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams and human rights lawyer, Kabiru Akingbolu, have called on influential Nigerians to use their wealth to serve humanity by lifting the less-privileged out of the predicaments.

They spoke at the public presentation of Lion Lukman Olabiyi as the fifth president of Eko Centennial for 2022/2023 Lion year in Lagos.

In his opening remarks, Adams sressed the need for Nigerians to be humane in delivering services for the development of the society.

Aare Adams, who was represented at the occasion by Ambassador Adebiyi Abiodun Philips, said service to humanity is service to oneself, insisting that the society would be better if wealthy and influential Nigerians considered it pertinent to serve and lift the less privileged people in the society.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, challenged the new president to ensure continuity in humanitarian activities of the club by working assiduously to raising funds through partnership with well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations.

According to him, “As the fifth president of the club, he should be able to meet the demand, rise to the occasion and do a good delivery on behalf of the club.”

On his part, Akingbolu, who was the guest speaker at the inauguration, emphasised on giving back to the society and ensuring the rich and privileged cater for the needy.

He said, “If you cannot help those who could not feed a day, who lack shelter, there is no how you can believe in God because believing in humanity is believing in God.

The new president of the club, Olabiyi bemoaned the less awareness around voluntary blood donation in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

He stressed the need for the people to be informed of the benefits of donating blood and the consequences of not showing interest.