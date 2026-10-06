National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Kano North Senatorial District, Nasiru Garo, has questioned the origin of the incumbent Senator Barau Jibrin.

He alleged that the senator is not a native of the zone.

During his campaign in the district yesterday, Garo alleged that the deputy Senate had previously contested and won a House of Representatives seat in Tarauni local government, which is under Kano Central and not Kano North.

He alleged that from 1999 to 2023, Barau’s political base was outside Kano North, which is why he has not been sensitive to the needs of the people.

According to him, occupying a high office in the Senate should have translated to more development for Kano North, but the reverse is the case due to lack of commitment.

He listed the abandoned Gwarzo-Dayi Federal Road, which links several agrarian communities, as a major failure of the current representation in the district.

Garo also decried the failure to rehabilitate the Ghari Dam, noting that its revival would boost dry-season farming and create jobs for thousands of youths and farmers.

“The people of this zone have been shortchanged in terms of federal projects and employment opportunities,” he said.

The NDC candidate promised to give the district purposeful representation by ensuring completion of abandoned projects, reviving key dams, and attracting federal presence to the 13 local government areas of Kano North if elected.