Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabimila and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase sure have a way of keeping me focused on their leadership deficiency and indiscretion whenever I attempt to shift attention away from them. Happenings in the last one week make me wonder if indeed Gbaja and Wase are living in this country and they have access to the regular media like every other Nigerian, if yes, then they should have their conscience checked.

I was more than surprised when the speaker released a picture of himself at the Kennedy School of Government at the Howard Business School. Gbajabimila posted pictures of himself in a class with other (non-Nigerian) students.

“Back to class. In a leadership course at @Harvard @Kennedy_School. Forget the number of grey hairs one is never too old to learn, broaden or sharpen your skills,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page.

What can be more insensitive, what kind of leader leaves his burning home and endangered subjects to seek knowledge that may never be useful in his lifetime? With the laxity of Gbajabimila and his likes in government, if (God forbid) Nigeria is plunged into a political crisis for the next 10-20years, of what use will Femi’s newfound knowledge be? It is not my intention to speak doom into the life and existence of our dear country Nigeria, nevertheless, we must remind those who promise to rescue the nation that the situation is getting worse by the day as they continue to underestimate the problem.

Why is it so difficult to admit that Nigeria is in a war situation? How does Gbajabimila, as a current speaker of one of the most troubled countries in the world, even feel among his global classmates when they discuss and analyse the Nigerian situation? I’m sure he is unknowingly an object of mockery as rational leaders in the school will quickly adjudge our dear speaker as a flippant who can’t stay back in his country and face the issues.

His deputy, Wase is as illusional as Gbaja himself, if not even more. Wase who took over the proceedings of the House from Wednesday 20th July, while ruling on a motion of the House to adjourn for its 7-week annual recess last Wednesday, expressed concerns that negative stories about Nigeria would scare investors.

While seconding the motion for adjournment, the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu advised his colleagues to go back to their constituency if possible, as he said Abuja is longer safe.

“I want to beg members, Abuja is no longer safe, please, if possible, go back to your constituency. The place is so insecure,” Elumelu said.

But in a prompt reaction, Wase berated the minority leader for his statement. He accused Elumelu of playing politics with security matters.

Ironically, Wase who decorated himself as an incurable optimist even in the most hopeless situation was not bold enough to counter Elumelu’s claim on the safety situation in Abuja. Rather, he advised Elumelu and other Nigerians not to scare investors by stating the obvious reality.

Wase said, “colleagues, I want to beg of us that we all need to come together, work together and think in a manner that we can work together to sort our issues. I believe the minority leader, maybe was putting some jokes but I do not believe that it was a joke about the security in the lives and property of the people and by the grace of God Abuja is going to be secured.

“I do not think we should scare investors who are coming into the country, I do not believe that we should scare people who could come to add value to us.

It has not gotten to the level to say that it is not safe.”

While I appreciate Mr Wase’s optimism and quest for Foreign Direct Investment into the country, my charge to the deputy speaker and others in very sensitive positions of authority is to desist from being cosmeticians of a bad situation. We are in a war situation and I think that all the government should focus on is how to defeat the war against terror. Every discussion should be on immediate strategies to secure Nigeria and Nigerians, especially those who are already paying levies to terrorists in other to be free from harassment and danger.

This is not a time for the speaker to seek additional knowledge or for the deputy speaker to monitor political statements, their patriotism and indeed that of everyone in government is being tested.