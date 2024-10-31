Globacom has appointed Ahmad Farroukh as its new chief executive officer. This strategic move follows the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) initiative to enhance corporate governance within the telecom industry.

Farroukh is set to spearhead a significant transformation at Globacom, which is also in the process of restructuring its board.

He began his career in 1995 as the CEO of Investcom Group in Lebanon, a company later acquired by MTN Group.

His extensive experience includes roles as managing director of MTN Ghana and regional director for West Africa under Investcom, an MTN subsidiary. From 2006 to 2010, he served as CEO of MTN Nigeria and was appointed CEO of MTN South Africa in 2014.

In 2015, Farroukh became the CEO of Mobily, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest telecom operator, a position he held until 2017.

He joined Smile Communications Nigeria Limited as Group CEO in 2019 prior to his appointment at Globacom.

Farroukh holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from the Lebanese American University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New York, USA.