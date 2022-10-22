For one who debuted in Nollywood as a senior girl in the classic 1994 film Glamour Girls, painting the big screen with words and action shouldn’t be a devil of a job for 55 years old actress Gloria Anozie Young.

Yet when asked to play the role of a distraught mother whose only son and the family’s breadwinner had just been murdered, might be a tough nut to crack even if you are Gloria.

“I don’t think I got into character the very first day. It took me the whole time from the beginning to the end because it was tough one. I don’t get to play role a lot. I had to do a lot of crying,” said the actress in reference to her role in Showmax’s ongoing limited psychological drama series, Diiche.

Anozie-Young embodies her role in the show to a tee, tapping into her real-life experiences including “her emotional state on hearing of her brother’s death.”

Diiche follows the unsolved murder of a man and the effortful attempts of his fiancée to vindicate herself of the crime. Directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, the show is currently on its third episode grows more suspenseful and mysterious.

The series features popular and emerging Nollywood actors such as Efa Iwara, Daniel K. Daniel, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Chinyere Wilfred, all of whom Anozie-Young says she is privileged to work with; as the cast brought their best to the film set.

“I was privileged to work with really professional guys from the crew to the cast. Every single person was at their best, and that helped; that really helped,” she said.