Gombe State government has reopened five out of the 27 private colleges of health technology it shut down recently over lack of accreditation to run health programmes in the state.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Habu Dahiru disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Gombe.

He said the state government inaugurated a committee to look into the proliferation of colleges of health technology that operate without licenses and accreditation.

According to him, when a school of health is to be established, there are guidelines and standards that must be met before it can be accredited adding that health programmes need to be run by highly qualified institutions.

“So, when we receive reports and complaints from the public, the government shut down all the 27 schools pending the outcome of the committee’s probe on them,” he said.

The commissioner who doubles as chairman of the committee revealed that requirements in the checklist of the committee include the mood of registration, availability of adequate manpower, befitting laboratories, libraries and facilities, adequate classrooms and a demonstration clinic among others.

“At the moment we have been able to get about five that have qualified and we have already asked them to resume.

“We have visited the schools in some communities such as Filiya, Bambam, Cham, Kumo, Billiri and Dukku, we will roundup with the schools in Gombe and other surrounding communities,” he said.