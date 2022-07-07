A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri has said the opposition party did not send him to pacify Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike who contested for the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket but lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is reported to be angry over the choice of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa even though he had largest vote of the committee that was set up to produce presidential runningmate to Mr Abubakar.

Waziri in an interview with BBC Hausa yesterday said the PDP should not lose sleep because a member is protesting. He said any loyal member of the party ought to work towards ensuring the victory of the party in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The PDP chieftain denied reports making the rounds that the PDP sent him to pacify Wike in Istanbul, Turkey. “I was not sent to Istanbul by the PDP to meet Governor Wike. Our paths crossed because we found ourselves in the same hotel.

“We did not meet there because of any political issue back home,” he said. The former Police Affairs Minister initially opposed the idea of raising a committee by the BoT to appease Governor Wike.