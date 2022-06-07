Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has pledged to support former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to become the next president of Nigeria.

The governor had locked horns with Atiku at the recently concluded presidential primaries of the party in Abuja, where he lost.

At the moment, Bala Mohammed holds Bauchi governorship ticket in preparation for the 2023 polls.

While inaugurating 22-member Bauchi PDP reconciliation committee at the Government House Bauchi yesterday, he said the success of the party at the polls is dearer to him than any other consideration.

The governor said Nigeria needs the tactical prowess of the PDP to help put back the nation on track for prosperous days ahead after years of APC incompetence.

He called on PDP members in Bauchi who felt unfairly treated at the recently concluded primaries in the state to make their case before the committee, assuring that the committee will carryout it’s mandate without fair of favour to any section of the party members in the state.

Governor Bala said it is a norm that after every primary elections a portion of members of the party will hold grievances against the outcome of the election, adding that the internal democratic process within the PDP afforded an enabling playing field to all members.

He said though at the moment, the party did not register any complaint accruing from the conduct of the primaries of the party in the state. He said the committee has been inaugurated to ensure fairness to all party members.

The governor encouraged the committee to set up sub-committee to help listen to aggrieved members from other parties to woe them into the fold of the PDP.

The committee has four weeks to submit its report to the party secretariat.