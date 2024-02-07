Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is currently constructing of a N2.4bn four-span bridge at Hayin Kwarin Misau, a densely populated Suburb of Gombe Metropolis.

This vital infrastructure project aims to connect Hayin Kwarin Misau, BCJ, and Bogo Communities with other parts of the metropolis to offer a lifeline to thousands of residents plagued by a devastating gully erosion for decades.

The communities have endured the destructive force of gully erosion, which has swept away hundreds of houses, destroyed business premises, and caused hardships for thousands of residents.

Ms. Ketura Yusuf Kano, a resident, highlighted the profound impact, stating, “In my neighborhood alone, this gully washed away not less than 400 houses, destroyed properties, and afflicted untold hardships to the residents.”

Residents faced daily challenges, including difficulties in transportation during the rainy season, hindering children from attending school and posing risks to patients or women in labour seeking hospital care.

However, Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration has intervened with the ongoing construction of the much-needed bridge.

Expressing gratitude, Ms. Ketura Yusuf remarked, “We are indeed happy and grateful over this project. It is a dream come true. Thankfully, Governor Inuwa came to our rescue.” The project not only addresses our immediate concerns but also uplifts the socioeconomic activities in the area, saving thousands of houses from further destruction.

While Inspecting the project, the Commissioner of Works, Gombe State, Hon. Usman Kallamu Maijama’a, expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of the project, assuring that the construction, currently at 70-75% completion, would meet the stipulated timeframe before the next rainy season.

Hon. Maijama’a called on residents to continue supporting the policies and programs of Governor Inuwa’s administration, emphasizing the effort to build a better Gombe State for present and future generations.