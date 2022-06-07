Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, has reaffirmed his support to the present administration of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Gowon stated this when the newly-appointed director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammed Fada paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja office.

The NYSC founding father also commended the leaderships of the scheme and corps members for ensuring that it grows from strength to strength.

“I understand you people are doing very well and people have been saying it and reporting good about it so continue doing better.

“Thank you for coming to brief me on what you hope to achieve and build on the success of your predecessor, to ensure that the NYSC scheme continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Let me also appreciate all of you corps members, present and past for making this scheme a success, it is not me, it is all of you that are doing the work that make it so successful and you have a good director general and board supporting that.

“To the corps members, you are the future leaders and I always believe that one day when this country is being ruled by those of you who are NYSC, we know that the country will be looked as one.”

On his part, Fadah stated that the visit was to appreciate Gowon for his continuous support and also seek the fatherly counselling to keep the values of the scheme.