The Sokoto Youth Emancipation Front (SYEF) has called for a full-scale investigation into the airstrike that claimed at least ten citizens in Sokoto State, injured many, and caused damage to properties.

The group also demand compensation for the victims and their families, describing the incident as an avoidable tragedy.

In a statement released by the group’s leader Comrade Hamisu Sani, SYEF expressed outrage over the incident, urging the authorities to ensure justice is served. The group also criticised what it termed as a “pattern of disregard for civilian lives” in military operations within civilian-populated areas.

According to Mr. Sani, the bombing, which targeted a location in the Gwadabawa Local Government Area, resulted in the death of innocent, law-abiding citizens. “We are seriously concerned about the bombing of innocent citizens in Sokoto State, leading to the killing of, at least, ten law-abiding individuals, injuring many others, and destroying properties. This act is unacceptable and demands immediate action,” Sani said.

Earlier, the Sokoto State Government revealed that it is “in direct communication with the leadership of the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy.”

It was on this note that Comrade Sani urged the Sokoto State Government to work with federal authorities to provide immediate relief to the affected families and rebuild the properties lost during the airstrike.

Comrade Sani also emphasised that civilian lives must be protected during military operations, adding that the airstrike raises serious questions about the coordination and intelligence underpinning such actions. “We demand that those responsible be held accountable and measures put in place to ensure such incidents do not occur again,” he said.

The group also stressed the need for the government to compensate the victims and their families adequately. “The victims of this incident, including those who lost loved ones and those whose properties were destroyed, deserve justice and adequate compensation. This will not only offer some solace but also serve as a reminder to our security forces to exercise caution in future operations,” said Comrade Sani.

“This tragedy is heart-wrenching. Innocent lives were lost, and families have been thrown into mourning because of an avoidable mistake,” said Aisha Usman, a community leader in Gwadabawa. “We demand justice for our people and assurances that such will never happen again.”

The Sokoto Youth Emancipation Front noted that this is not the first time innocent civilians have been caught in military crossfire, urging security agencies to adopt better intelligence-gathering and operational strategies.

“The lives of citizens must never be collateral damage in the fight against insecurity. Our military forces must prioritise intelligence-driven operations and ensure precision to avoid incidents like this,” he said.

SYEF reiterated its support for the Nigerian Armed Forces in their fight against terrorism and banditry but maintained that civilian safety must always remain a priority.