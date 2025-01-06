Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by United States President Joe Biden

Messi was one of the 19 great leaders recognised with the prestigious award.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the US highest civilian honour, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

The club captain supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Messi communicated to the White House ahead of the event that he is deeply honored, and it is a profound privilege to receive this recognition.

However, due to a scheduling conflict and prior commitments, he was unable to attend.

He appreciated the gesture and noted that he hoped to have the opportunity to meet in the near future.