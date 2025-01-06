The endorsements of the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for reelection by some notable Nigerians have pitched the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP reports that prominent figures, including traditional rulers, political and religious leaders were among others that have endorsed the candidature of Governor Adeleke for a second term in office.

Among them are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the labour unions, among others.

However, the state’s chapter of the APC has cautioned the governor, warning that no amount of endorsements would prevent him from being voted out of office by the people of the state who the party said have seen the need for Adeleke’s replacement in the 2026 governorship election.

APC’s Director, Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi noted that Governor Adeleke and his supporters were basking in the euphoria of public acceptability, maintaining that there is no special reason to roll out the drums over the endorsements that did not confer any special advantage on holders of public office in the past.

The party claimed that based on the brazen infractions that have become the hallmark of Adeleke’s administration, the governor knows in his inner mind that he does not merit the extension of his tenure beyond 2026

The APC also added that the governor has not added any acceptable value to the status of the state.

Responding to the APC, the state chapter of the PDP dismissed the opposition party’s position on the endorsements for re-election of Governor Adeleke recently, describing the gesture as the last kick of a dying horse.

The PDP added that the main opposition party in the state noting was fighting a lost battle.

PPD chairman in the state, Hon. Sunday Bisi said contrary to the postulation of the Osun APC, Governor Adeleke earned the endorsements for another term in office on the merit of the remarkable work he has done in his first two years.

Bisi who pointed that in two years, Governor Adeleke has taken measures to provide reprieve for many families that the APC’s past administration has caused undue pains, said it is entirely fallacy for the APC in Osun to think the people will return those it said abandoned their welfare and failed miserably in upscaling infrastructure back to power.