A socio-political group, the City Boy Movement, has expressed its disappointment and frustration with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for sidelining its members who contributed significantly to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Hon Danliman Abdullahi, the group lamented that their members have been excluded and marginalised from the decision-making processes and government appointments at both the federal and state levels despite their unwavering dedication and sacrifices.

He said their personal resources that were committed to ensuring the emergence of President Tinubu has made them indebted financially.

Abdullahi observed that though their movement was established to mobilise votes and galvanise support for President Tinubu during the 2023 election, their national officials along with state leaders who played pivotal roles in the campaign have been disregarded and sidelined.

He explained that most of their group’s canvassers and champions nationwide that were also engaged in the mobilisation of grassroots supporters to vote for the APC/ Tinubu are lamenting and accusing the state leaders of being unreliable and deceivers.

“This neglect has left us feeling disrespected and betrayed as our efforts to advance President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria have been overlooked.

“We demand immediate inclusion of our group in both federal and state governments, as well as President Tinubu’s administration.

“Our contributions must be acknowledged, and our voices must be heard. We call upon the Chief of Staff to Mr President to intervene and ensure that the commitments and sacrifices of all stakeholders, especially the City Boy Movement, are recognised and valued.

“While we remain steadfast in our support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration and believe in the success of ongoing reforms, we cannot ignore the disregard for our contributions,” he said.