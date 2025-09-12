A civil society organisation (CSO), the Grassroots Centre for Rights and Civic Orientation (GRACO), in conjunction with ByteOasis is hosting a civic digital skills outreach tomorrow to mobilise residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for participation in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Advertisement

The event which is taking at Lilcentral Restaurant & Football Viewing Centre, Gwarinpa is informed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) devolution of the CVR to ward-level in the FCT which ends on October 18, 2025.

GRACO communications officer, Daniel Otera in a statement said the outreach addresses the urgent need to increase voter participation by equipping citizens with the digital tools and knowledge to engage in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He said participants will receive practical guidance on how to seamlessly navigate the CVR process, including online pre-registration for first-time voters, transferring polling units, and locating ward-level registration centres.

“The programme will also provide training on critical digital skills, such as online fact-checking to combat viral disinformation about key CVR and electoral processes… address factors constraining the participation of women, the session will share tips on combating gendered disinformation, and ensuring online safety,” Otera said.

“The ward-level expansion of voter registration is a significant opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy. We are organising this activity at a football viewing centre as a way of reaching the youth demographic to let them know about the importance of the CVR exercise. We also need them to understand that with the deadline of October 18, 2025 set by INEC FCT for the CVR, those who intend to vote in the FCT Area Council elections in February 2026, must come out and get registered now.

“This Civic Digital Outreach will provide clear, actionable information to ensure citizens can register and eventually go to participate as voters in elections. GRACO is committed to fostering an informed and engaged electorate,” the executive director of GRACO, Armsfree Ajanaku said.