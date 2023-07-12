Former Akwa Ibom Gov Led Us To Victory At Presidential Polls – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 Presidential election and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel ensured a successful campaign and electoral victory of the PDP as evidenced in the actual votes cast at the Polling Units across the Country.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologungaba stated this while celebrating Emmanuel on his birthday yesterday.

Ologungaba described Emmanuel as a humble, brilliant and resourceful administrator, a very loyal and committed Partyman who is relentless in his contributions towards the stability, growth and development of our great Party and the Nation.

“The PDP notes with pride and satisfaction the enormous successes recorded by Udom Emmanuel in his numerous legacy project achievements in his eight years as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.

“Our Party also appreciates the pivotal role played by Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 Presidential election which ensured a successful campaign and electoral victory of the PDP as evidenced in the actual votes cast at the Polling Units across the Country.

“On this special day, the PDP with delight, celebrates Udom Emmanuel and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health to the Glory of His Name,” Ologunagba said.