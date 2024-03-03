Some concerned groups in Kaduna State have condemned calls by some individuals and groups for a coup d’etat in the country.

The groups made the condemnation at a news conference in Kaduna yesterday.

The conference was convened to declare support for President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Uba Sani and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa’s commitment to democracy and security in Nigeria.

The groups consisted of Mr Victor Bobai, Director, Privilege Magazine and Communications Nigeria Ltd, and Mr Husseini Kachia of Kaduna Citizens’ Forum.

Others are Mr Nuhu Makarfi, North West Coordinator, Nigeria Youth Project, a student unionist, Ms Halima Mohammed and Mama Mai Shinkafa, representing market women.

“In recent times, there have been rumblings of discontent and calls for coup d’etat or war in our beloved country. We stand here today to firmly denounce such calls and urge Nigerians to rally round President Tinubu and constituted authorities.

“It is only through unity and cooperation that we can address the challenges facing our nation and move towards a brighter future for all,” they said.

The groups further condemned the attempt by certain individuals to create a discord between Gen. Musa and Tinubu.

They argued that instead of creating discord between the Commander In-Chief and Chief of Defence, such energy should be directed towards promoting unity in the country.

They also emphasised the need for national integrity, respect for the rule of law, safeguarding of ife and property, economic wellbeing of Nigerians, transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.

They further called for unwavering support to Gen. Musa’s quest to enhance security and safeguard the nation’s democracy.

They suggested that such support could be through public support and encouragement, collaboration and cooperation, information sharing, and community engagement.

In response to the insidious attempts to undermine Gen. Musa’s leadership, the groups announced that they would conduct a public opinion poll across Nigeria.

The goal, according to them, is to gauge the confidence of the population in the men and women of the Nigeria armed forces, for their dedication and hard work in defending the unity of Nigeria.

They stressed that President Tinubu, Gov. Sani, and Gen. Musa should be allowed to focus on their constitutional duties.

They opined that the trio were all dedicated leaders, implementing positive reforms that would rebuild and strengthen the nation, adding that supporting them means supporting a brighter future for all Nigerians. (NAN)