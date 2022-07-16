Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, stormed Osun State to monitor the governorship election in State.

The anti-graft agency men were specifically on ground to prevent vote-buying and other financial malpractices at the poll.

The officers were spotted at Iragbiji, the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, in Boripe local government area and Ede, the home base of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The officers were seen observing voting process and anyone engaging in vote buying in the areas. However, no one has be caught on the wrong side of the law as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking shortly after he voted, the APC candidate and incumbent State governor, Oyetola, expressed confidence that he will re-elected for a second term in office.

“Considering the timeframe we have for voting, they need to speed up or increase the number of machines so as to ensure that the process is completed within the timeframe.

“The security agents are doing well. Seeing the enthusiasm that voters have displayed to cast their votes. I’m particularly very grateful to them and that shows that people are conscious of the need to participate in the process. Once the process is transparent enough, people will not be persuaded to vote, there will be no voter apathy.

“I’m confident that I will be re-elected by the grace of Almighty God,” the governor said.

On the other side, the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who also said that he would win the election, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and the process.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Labour Party, Hon. Lasun Yussuff, has debunked the story making the rounds that he has collapsed his structure with that of the PDP.

A statement he personally signed said that Lasun was solidly in the contest and that he would eventually win the election.