Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri will serve as chairman of a 144 member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the Edo State governorship election.

Governors of Delta and Taraba States, Sheriff Oborevwori and Dr Kefas Agbu, will both serve as deputy chairmen of the council, a list released by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba revealed.

Interestingly, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike’s name was not in the list.

Other members of the Campaign Council are serving governors elected under the party platform, former vice presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo and a host of others.

Meanwhile, the party said it is pleased with the surge of Nigerians especially youths into the party, following the on-going PDP membership registration and revalidation exercise in all the Electoral Wards across the country.

Ologungaba, in a statement, said “The massive public interest and enthusiasm in the on-going exercise is a further confirmation that the PDP remains the Party of choice for Nigerians especially given our robust ideological outlook, internal democracy, inclusiveness and commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians as evident in PDP’s unmatched record of performance in governance, which has been sustained by PDP Governors across the country.

“The NWC has received reports of the passion and eagerness of Nigerians who are desirous of joining our Party within the window of the current exercise.

“The NWC therefore directs all Wards Executives to ensure smooth and accelerated access to all old and new members who are trooping to our Ward offices for registration.

“New members should by this directive be accorded all the due privileges, rights and entitlements of Party members as contained in the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP restates that membership of our great Party is open to all Nigerians who are not below the age of 18 years as provided under Section 8 (1) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the statement added.