Guber Poll: Protests As Imo Govt Charges N54m For Campaigns

The Imo State government has revealed that opposition parties must pay the sum of N54 million to obtain permission to erect campaign structures for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The chairmen of the opposition parties, consisting of Accord Party, PDP, Labour Party, APGA, Action Alliance, ADC, NNPP, SDP, YPP, ADC, and APP, made this known through their spokesman, Chief Uchendu Ahaneku, when they addressed newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

They operate under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC-G12) Imo State, comprising 12 political parties in the state.

Describing the fee as outrageous, the chairmen also alleged that the move represents an attempt by the state government to stifle opposition and ensure that only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was given a space to breathe in the state.

In a document that purportedly emanated from the Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) and signed by its general manager, political parties are instructed to seek a permit with the sum of N54 million before mounting campaign structures, including billboards, posters and other means.

Titled, “’Schedule of Rates and Terms for Political Advertising and Ancillary Signage Displays in Imo State for Gubernatorial Campaigns 2023,’” the document also mandated candidates to pay the sum of N100,000 as Form/Processing Fee; N50,000 for site inspection and N150,000 as approval fee.