‘Subsidy Removal Has Changed Nigerians’ Lifestyles’

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, has said the removal of fuel subsidy, which led to the sudden increase in pump price of fuel, has forced many Nigerians to change their lifestyles.

Nwuke, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told LEADERSHIP that the development has not only affected the cost of food items, but that of transportation.

He said, “If we are to take a global view of what is happening, it is not only in Nigeria that fuel price has gone up, which means that cost of energy at its production are beginning to impact on the citizens.

“Of course, in our own case, we have been dilly-dallying overtime when it comes to the issue of important matters, particularly about fuel subsidy. This removal will affect the way those of us in Nigeria and those of us in Rivers State behave.

“Honestly speaking, the very reason why the Petroleum Industrial Act was promulgated by the National Assembly was to ensure good use, particularly downstream sector of the oil and gas sector.

“Critical to that Act was the issue of deregulation. And when you say deregulation, you are saying that we must submit to market forces.