The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, has begun the sale of seized and forfeited foreign parboiled rice to Nigerians in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP had reported that the Service had planned to sell 50kg of rice for N20,000 in order to mitigate the soaring price of rice and cushion the economic hardship on Nigerians.

However, speaking to journalists in Lagos during the flag-off of the sales, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the sale of rice will begin at all Customs formations where seized items are available from Friday, February 23, 2024 at N10,000 per 25kg and N20,000 for 50kg.

He, however, disclosed that the items will be sold to only Nigerians with genuine needs and will work with the Police Force to maintain the integrity of the exercise.

According to him, the criteria include having a verifiable National Identity Number (NIN) and the targeted beneficiaries are faith-based organisations, artisans, teachers, among others

The Customs CG, however, disclosed that should the products be found in commercial stores, it will be seized while the store will be sealed and the owner(s) prosecuted.