In a renewed offensive that has seen the elimination of high-profile terrorist commanders, the dismantling of strongholds and the reported southward movement of fleeing armed groups, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria conducted 588 operations between September and October 2026, killing 435 terrorists, rescuing 717 kidnapped victims and arresting 809 suspects, while 198 insurgents surrendered. TARKAA DAVID writes

In what appears to be an intensified campaign to dismantle terrorist networks and reclaim threatened territories, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have sustained a series of offensives that are reshaping the country’s security landscape. Between September and October 2026, the military conducted 588 offensive operations, killing 435 terrorists, rescuing 717 kidnapped victims and arresting 809 suspects, while 198 insurgents surrendered.

Beyond the battlefield casualties and arrests, the operations have reportedly disrupted terrorist strongholds, eliminated key commanders and put pressure on armed groups, raising fresh concerns about the possible southward movement of surviving elements and the emergence of new security frontiers.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has attributed the southward movement of terrorist elements to sustained military pressure on insurgents in the North-East and North-West, which has resulted in the elimination of some of their top commanders and the disruption of their strongholds.

The DHQ also dismissed suggestions of a ceasefire with Boko Haram terrorists, declaring that military operations against insurgents and other criminal groups remain ongoing across the country.

The director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while responding to journalists’ questions at a joint briefing of defence, security and intelligence agencies organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He said troops conducted 588 distinct operations in September and October 2026, killing high-profile terrorist commanders and logistics operatives, thereby disrupting the ranks and operational networks of insurgents.

Uba said the Armed Forces of Nigeria had sustained an unrelenting, multi-layered campaign of coordinated land, air and maritime operations across all geopolitical zones, resulting in the neutralisation of 435 terrorists and the rescue of 717 kidnapped victims.

He said the sustained neutralisation of terrorists, arrests of suspects and rescue of abducted victims demonstrated that the Armed Forces were not relenting in their operations.

“On the issue of whether there is a ceasefire with Boko Haram, I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire.

“Considering the terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested, victims rescued and other successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting.

“We will continue to sustain pressure on these criminal elements,” he said.

Uba stressed that military operations were not limited to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), but also targeted kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening innocent citizens.

“Anyone involved in criminal activities that threaten the lives and security of Nigerians will either be eliminated through lawful military operations or brought to justice,” he said.

Speaking on the reported southward movement of insurgents into other parts of Nigeria where they had not previously operated, Uba described the development as an indication of the pressure mounted on their former locations by sustained military operations.

He, however, warned that the Armed Forces would not allow the terrorists to establish new footholds elsewhere in the country.

“The fact that some of them are leaving their former locations is a testimony to the successes of our operations.

“However, I assure you that we are not taking the situation lightly,” he said.

Uba said the military was mapping locations where the insurgents might have relocated and taking proactive measures to prevent them from establishing new bases.

He cited the recent neutralisation of a high-level terrorist in a forest area as evidence that criminal elements would find no safe haven anywhere in Nigeria.

Elaborating on the military’s response to the emerging security challenge, Uba said the reported movement of insurgents from their former locations was a consequence of sustained pressure from troops, which had made their previous operational bases increasingly difficult to maintain.

He said: “I want to say the fact that you see some of them leaving where they used to be is a testimony to the success of our operations. The place has become untenable for them, and they are looking for other safe havens, other areas that they feel they can exploit and establish their presence.

“But I assure you they are not – by the number – I’m happy that you mentioned that we heard of neutralisation of a high-level terrorist in Owo Forest. That tells you that they are not going to get any safe haven anywhere in Nigeria. What we are doing is mapping out all the places that we believe they have moved to and taking proactive measures to ensure they don’t establish a foothold anywhere in Nigeria.

“And if you remember also, there have been some new adjustments to the order of battle in the armed forces where you have new formations, new battalions, and new units being formed. All these are done in order to block gaps and areas that require military presence. So everything is being done to make sure that the whole nation is secure and they don’t have a foothold anywhere.

“I think I want to also mention that the success – the figures I read out today about neutralizations we have done, the arrests made across Nigeria also to testify to the fact that they are not going to have it easy. All I said, all these figures were just within the last two months.”

The defence spokesman also linked the ongoing military restructuring, including the establishment of new formations, battalions and units, to efforts to close security gaps and strengthen military presence across the country.

He said the adjustments to the Armed Forces’ order of battle were designed to address emerging threats, improve operational coverage and prevent insurgents from exploiting security gaps to establish new bases.

Uba further disclosed that the recent high-level forum on repositioning the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) examined the implications of the withdrawal of some countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said the forum brought together serving and former force commanders, academics and other stakeholders to assess past achievements, identify operational gaps and explore diplomatic options.

According to him, implementation of some of the recommendations had commenced, with expected benefits to become evident soon.

Providing further details of the military’s operational achievements during the two-month period, Uba said that under the strategic leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, troops executed 588 distinct security operations in September and October.

He said troops neutralised 435 terrorists and bandits, including high-profile commanders such as Ali Mandara, Abba Gajiri, Habu Ikkima, Nakif Yana Faruk, Commander Gogore and Abdussamad Ohida.

Uba said troops also arrested 809 suspects, secured the voluntary surrender of 198 insurgents and successfully liberated 717 kidnapped victims and captives.

He listed the rescued victims to include 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Owerri, Imo State, and 11 individuals in Danko-Wasagu, Kebbi State.

According to him, troops recorded major tactical breakthroughs in Buniyadi, Baga, Kukawa, Bittai and the Owo Forest, which severely fractured enemy networks.

Uba said that, in efforts to dismantle the terrorists’ war-making capacity, troops recovered 5,666 arms, ammunition, explosives and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), alongside vital logistical assets.

In the Niger Delta, he said economic protection operations led to the destruction of 57 illegal refining sites and the recovery of more than 1,061,000 litres of stolen petroleum products, directly boosting national crude oil production.

The defence spokesman said that although security hotspots persisted in Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Katsina, Kwara, Zamfara, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Oyo and Kaduna states, forces continued to adapt through aggressive synergy, clearance operations, patrols and deeper inter-agency collaboration.

Beyond the tactical theatres, he said the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) championed indigenous defence manufacturing and technology transfer at the Africa International Defence Exhibition 2026.

He added that the DHQ convened high-level regional forums to reposition the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin and prioritised personnel welfare through veterans’ engagement tours and the launch of the Defence Discount Shop in partnership with Konga and Zinox.