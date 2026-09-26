Veteran Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has revealed that he has no intention of getting married.

Speaking during a recent interview with Naija FM, the 43-year-old actor stated that his primary focus is on living peacefully, enjoying his life, and supporting his family members.

Iheme explained that he considers his nieces and nephews as his own children and sees no need to pursue marriage to feel fulfilled.

The actor, who rose to fame alongside Chinedu Ikedieze in the 2002 comedy classic Aki na Ukwa, added that he prefers concentrating his resources on helping those close to him.