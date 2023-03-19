A 74-year-old-farmer, Alhaji Bulama Dala of Sasawa village in Yobe State yesterday said he travelled to his polling unit in Damaturu to cast his vote in order to attract roads and water supply among other social amenities to his area.

Sasawa, a village under Damaturu local government, has been one of the areas hit by Boko Haram insurgency and the polling units were relocated to Damturu, the Yobe State capital for safety.

Dala said they had been yearning for the construction of the Sasawa road since after the return of democracy in 1999 but the project was yet to be executed, and expressed hope that his vote would help attract the project.

He said, “Our village is just a few kilometers from Damaturu the state capital but despite appeals for several years, the road is yet to be executed.

“Many of them had promised that this time around the project would be executed and it is based on this that I left my comfort zone to come to Damaturu to cast my vote.

“Apart from roads we also need hospitals, water supply, better schools for our children and all these would have been possible if we elected good representatives, hence my reason for voting at my age,” he said.

He appealed to politicians to keep their promises to prevent loss of confidence among the people.