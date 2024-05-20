The Waziri of Adamawa and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that he is not going to retire from politics for as long as he is alive.

He stated this while answering questions on BBC Hausa service political program recently.

“If anyone thinks we will sit behind and continue to watch how Nigerians are suffering and are being oppressed, then I think that person is dreaming. Because I am not tired of politics at all and will never be.

“You should wait and see in 2027 whether I will contest or not.

“We struggled for the establishment of this democratic system and will continue to ensure it is sustained. Therefore we will not sit back and watch things going the wrong way” he said.

Atiku has been in political limelight since 1989 and was one of the close associates of late General Shehu Yar’adua.

He has been in several political parties in Nigeria since he joined politics.

He was elected Governor of Adamawa State in 1998 but later became the running mate of President Olusegun Obasanjo and eventually vice president after the election.

From that time to date, this is the third time he has become a party presidential candidate even though he has contested presidential primaries several other times.

In 2007 he was the presidential candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) but was defeated by late Umaru Musa Yar’adua of PDP.

More so, in 2019 he lost election to former President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and under the PDP again, he lost the presidential contest in 2023.