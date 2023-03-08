New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he would not congratulate All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the last election which he described as flawed.

According to Kwankwaso, he did not congratulate Tinubu because the election was grossly flawed, contentious and disputed.

A statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbo, Kwankwaso said the report that he congratulated Tinubu was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.

He said, “NNPP rejects the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election as it did not reflect the will, wish and mandate of Nigerians who trooped out to vote but were disappointed by the failure of INEC to conduct credible and transparent election and fulfill its promise to upload the polling units results to its portals which would have guaranteed the authenticity of the results and declaration of the winner of the presidential election.

“Sadly, the presidential poll turned out to be a charade as it failed to meet the expectation of Nigerians and the international community. NNPP was a target of these electoral robbers who wanted the status quo to remain, in place of the new and better Nigeria the party promised if voted into office.

“It is unthinkable that Engr. Kwankwaso would hastily congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won and had approached the court to seek redress. All lovers of democracy, due process and rule of law will wait for the determination of the election petitions in court. Until the court decides them one way or the other, it will be preposterous for NNPP that was rigged out in most of its strongholds across the country to concede defeat and congratulate INEC’s imposed ‘winner’. The mood of the nation since the electoral body mischievously declared Tinubu the ‘winner’ of the election clearly showed that it was justice juxtaposed, absolutely unacceptable to the majority of Nigerians who desire and deserve a new Nigeria which only the NNPP can usher in,” he said.