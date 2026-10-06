The Heavy Duty Haulage and Transporters Welfare Association of Nigeria has asked the Inspector-General of Police to deploy 20 police personnel to assist in enforcing a Federal High Court order regarding roadblocks and other obstructions on federal highways.

The association made the request in a letter dated 26 August 2026, addressed to the Inspector-General of Police at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The letter was received at the police headquarters on 31 August 2026, according to the receiving stamp on the document.

The request followed a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki on 13 July 2026, in Suit No. FHC/AI/MISC/9/2026.

The case involved Amb. Ayobami Makinde, Musamad Nigeria Limited and the Incorporated Trustees of Heavy Duty Haulage and Transporters Welfare Association, Bwari, Abuja, against the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and the Joint Revenue Board.

In the judgment, Justice Hillary I. O. Oshomah granted an order of mandamus concerning the removal of roadblocks, blockades, checkpoints, barriers and other obstructions on federal highways, expressways and roads in connection with the collection of taxes, levies, dues or other forms of revenue.

The court also directed the Nigeria Police Force to take appropriate action against persons, groups, bodies or authorities found to have erected or operated such obstructions for revenue collection where such activities contravened the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act, Cap. T2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The court document also stated that the application was refused and dismissed in respect of the second respondent of the first set of respondents.

In its letter, the association said the deployment of 20 police personnel would assist in implementing the court’s directives and improve compliance along federal highways.

It said the move would support smoother movement of goods and reduce additional costs associated with the transportation of goods and services.

The association urged the police authorities to consider its request, saying effective enforcement of the court order would benefit traders, farmers, transport operators and other road users.

It also said improved compliance with regulations governing revenue collection on federal highways would support the movement of goods and contribute to economic activity.

The letter was signed by the association’s National Chairman, Hon. Oraka Nnaemeka, and Secretary-General, Amb. Ayobami Makinde.

The court document supplied by the association bears the date 13 July 2026 and identifies the case as Amb. Ayobami Makinde & 2 Ors v. Nigeria Police Force & Anor and Joint Revenue Board, Suit No. FHC/AI/MISC/9/2026.