Novak Djokovic claimed a record-extending seventh China Open title in Beijing after Alex de Minaur retired injured during the final.

The former world No. 1 secured the 102nd title of his illustrious career without playing a full match in either the semi-final or final.

Djokovic was awarded victory in his semi-final after Daniil Medvedev was defaulted for hitting a spectator with the ball.

The Serbian then faced De Minaur in the final, but the Australian was unable to complete the contest after struggling with a left thigh injury.

Djokovic edged a closely fought opening set 7-6 (7-3), before De Minaur took a medical timeout and returned with a heavy bandage on his left thigh.

The Australian managed to win the opening game of the second set but was forced to retire, handing Djokovic another unusual route to victory.

Speaking during the trophy ceremony, Djokovic admitted he had high expectations after returning to a tournament where he has enjoyed remarkable success.

“It’s been 11 years since I last played here,” Djokovic said.

“I always have high expectations of myself and always want to visualise myself with the trophy, particularly here in Beijing, a place where I have never lost. But I was also aware that reality is a little bit different these days.”

The victory extends Djokovic’s remarkable record at the China Open and adds another milestone to his career as he continues to compete at the highest level of men’s tennis.