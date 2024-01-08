he dismissed Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Barrister Babatunde Irukera, has reated to his removal from office by President Bola Tinubu, saying he was grateful for the opportunity to have served Nigerians.

Irukera was appointed by the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari as director-general of Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in April 2017 before the agency was renamed FCCPC. Until his removal on Monday evening, he was serving his second and final tenure in office.

Irukera was sacked alongside the director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

However, reacting to the development hours later on Monday night, the former FCCPC boss, who took to his X handle (formerly Twitter), said Nigerians deserved a better deal, hence he was leaving behind a strong institutional advocate in the Commission and an outstanding team of “soldiers” who work for the cause of fair markets.

Irukera wrote: “Grateful for the opportunity to have served the incredibly vibrant & loyal Nigerian citizens/consumers. They deserve a better deal. I leave behind a strong Institutional advocate in the FCCPC, & an outstanding team of soldiers who work there daily for the cause of fair markets.”