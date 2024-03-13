The First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu has brushed off recent death threats from an Islamic cleric, defiantly stating that at over 60 years of age, she is too seasoned to be afraid of death.

Tinubu’s remarks came during her visit to Bauchi State on Tuesday, just days after the cleric, Idris Tenshi described her as an “infidel” who should be killed.

In a sermon delivered in Hausa, Tenshi had said “Tinubu’s wife is an unbeliever and even among the unbelievers, she is a leader.”

The inflammatory comments sparked outrage, with the cleric later apologizing to the First Lady.

However, Mrs. Tinubu showed she would not be cowed by the threats when speaking in Bauchi.

“I want to thank the Bauchi State Governor for assuring me that I am safe, but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid.

“If God has granted me more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death. I thank God that you encouraged me to come, and I want to say that Nigeria belongs to all of us. This is the time for us to unite more than ever before,” the First Lady stated.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who condemned the cleric’s “national embarrassment”, hailed the First Lady for her defiant stance on the threats.

Bala who vowed that the cleric would face punishment over the threats also apologized to Mrs. Tinubu on behalf of the state.

“I am particularly disappointed and frustrated that the death threats came from someone from Bauchi State.

“Your life is more important to us than our own lives. Nothing will happen to you,” Governor Bala declared.