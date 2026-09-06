A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo State governorship aspirant, Barrister Kenneth Imansuaghon, has backed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s proposal to reopen Nigeria’s land borders, arguing that the policy could support trade and ease economic pressures.

Imansuaghon, in a statement, said reopening Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries, including Benin Republic, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, could restore cross-border commerce, improve the movement of goods within the West African sub-region and create economic opportunities.

He also criticised economic reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleging that they had increased the cost of living, placed pressure on businesses and made it more difficult for many Nigerians to meet their basic needs.

According to him, some businesses have reduced their operations or closed, resulting in job losses and weaker economic activity.

“The reopening of the borders will restore legitimate trans-border trade, encourage investors, stimulate local businesses and ultimately reduce the prices of food and other essential commodities through healthy competition,” he said.

Imansuaghon also linked insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria to constraints on agricultural production, arguing that increased regional trade could complement domestic food supplies.

He said stronger trade relations with neighbouring countries could improve supply chains and help stabilise food prices.

The ADC member also referred to reports concerning Uber’s operations in Nigeria, citing them as an indication of what he described as challenges facing businesses in the country.

He further alleged that current economic policies had discouraged investment and contributed to unemployment, particularly among young graduates.

Imansuaghon expressed concern about worsening socio-economic conditions and rising poverty, saying the situation had increased the pressure on many households.

He accused the Federal Government of failing to make basic necessities more affordable and said an Atiku-led administration would adopt different economic policies.

His comments followed Atiku Abubakar’s recent pledge that, if elected president in 2027 on the ADC platform, he would reopen Nigeria’s land borders and introduce measures to facilitate the movement and importation of goods.

Atiku had argued that prolonged border closures disrupted legitimate businesses, constrained regional trade and undermined economic growth.