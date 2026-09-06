Dr Lawal Ahmad Muhammad Sani, a Director of Cyber Security at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has emerged as the 17th Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State.

His emergence followed the death of his father, Dr Ahmad Muhammad Sani, who reigned as Emir of Gumel for 46 years.

The Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, announced the approval of the new Emir’s selection.

Bala said Governor Umar Namadi, approved the appointment based on the recommendation of the Gumel Emirate kingmakers, led by the Wazirin Gumel, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Nasoro.

He added that the selection was endorsed by the State Council of Chiefs, chaired by the Emir of Hadejia, Dr Adamu Abubakar Maje.

The SSG prayed for the repose of the late Emir’s soul, asking Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi.

He also prayed for divine guidance, strength and wisdom for the new Emir to enable him to lead the people with justice and fairness.

Before his appointment, Dr Lawal Ahmad served as a Director of Cyber Security at NITDA and held the traditional title of Chiroman Gumel.

His father, the late Emir of Gumel, died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt, while receiving medical treatment.