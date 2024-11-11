Petroleum product marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have announed that they reached an agreement with Dangote Refinery to lift products directly.

The national president of IPMAN, Abubakar Shettima-Garima, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at a press conference after the meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Association.

The partnership, according to the IPMAN president, would ensure a steady, affordable supply of PMS products across Nigeria.

Shettima-Garima urged all IPMAN members to give full support to the Dangote Refinery, stating the benefits of backward integration and its positive impact on Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

He also called on his members to consider installing CNG refill stations in their outlets nationwide, saying the initiative will go a long way in providing relief, alternative and better life for Nigerians.

“We have called this press conference to brief the international media on events unfolding in the mid and downstream sector of Nigeria, especially as Nigeria has been a centre of attention in the last several months.

“Following our recent meeting with Aliko Dangote and members of his top management staff in Lagos, we are happy to state the following:

“That the Dangote Refinery has obliged IPMAN to lift PMS, AGO and DPK directly for onward supply to IPMAN depots and retail outlets.

“That this new arrangement with the Dangote Refinery will ensure steady and ceaseless supply of PMS products all over Nigeria, at an affordable rate for Nigerians also.

“All IPMAN members should fully support the Dangote Refinery, as it’s the ideal thing to do considering the monumental benefits of backward integration and the medium to long term impact it will have on the Foreign Exchange markets in Nigeria.

“IPMAN members nationwide should rely on the Dangote Refinery and Nigerian Refineries for their white products, as this will translate into ensuring more job opportunities in Nigeria, as well as signify that total support for the President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“On CNG, I would also like to call on all our members at IPMAN to begin to put all machinery in place for a successful transition of the federal government’s plans to initiate CNG refill stations in all our outlets.

“Truly there is no doubt that CNG has the potential to rejuvenate our economy for a better life for Nigerians, and IPMAN is ready to give her all to support the CNG initiative.

“IPMAN is also calling for a partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria to hasten the quick success of the CNG initiative for Nigeria. We believe that for the CNG initiative to succeed, there must be a credible partnership between IPMAN and the PCNGI, without which Nigerians would not have ready and near access to CNG outlets.

“I would like to specially thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his positive and giant strides in growing our nation’s economy.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the minister for information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, the director general of the Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun, all of whom have been instrumental in the successful operations of the downstream sector of our economy.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to Aliko Dangote, who has ensured a viable relationship between IPMAN and the Dangote Refinery for effective supply of PMS across Nigeria,” the IPMAN national president stated.