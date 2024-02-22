The Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, has emphasised the need for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to extend its interventions to private universities in the country.

Ichoku, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on the milestones the University has recorded since its inception expressed fears that such benevolence could end up denting the image of private universities following unnecessary intervention and pressure for them to compromise standards by public officers.

According to him, Veritas was committed to not only academic excellence but to the holistic development of the students that have been entrusted into its care.

“It’s a good idea for TETFund to extend its funding to private universities because the students in these private universities are also citizens of this country. And so, if they benefit from the funding that is derived from the taxes their parents pay, it’s a very good idea.”

“I think it will be a great thing for them to extend their benevolence to private universities but the other side of the story is we don’t want to be encumbered by the procedures of what comes with public funding, where people can now come and begin to think that money is being allocated to private universities and so, they can share, they want to come for oversight funding to see what has been done, they must be given share of the money, or the budget won’t be approved and all of that.

“We remain accountable to institutions and we want to remain accountable within the confines of ownership of Veritas University and structure.

“We don’t want interference that comes with public funding of institutions or projects where people will be demanding cut or half of this and half of that, that we must provide the contractor to do this job, we must provide the supplier to do the job since the money is coming from TETFund, a public institution and all that. This is my own thinking ,my own assessment of the situation.”

He further said since its relocation to Abuja in 2014, Veritas University has made significant strides in various aspects of academic excellence and institutional development.

“Our commitment to providing quality education and moulding the holistic personality has been unwavering, leading to numerous accomplishments that have shaped the university’s reputation both nationally and internationally.

“One of our proudest achievements is our consistent focus on academic excellence. Our dedicated faculty members have engaged in cutting-edge research, published in reputable journals, and received prestigious awards for their contributions to knowledge.

“The university’s academic programs have been recognized for their quality and relevance in preparing students for the challenges of the modern world. One of such recognitions is our Partnership with African Development Bank, based in Ivory Coast,” he added.

He informed that “Veritas University has been adopted by the African Development Bank as its Centre of Excellence for Computer Coding for Employment in Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looking at the worsening unemployment situation in our country and the critical role Computer Coding plays in the modern economy, this partnership signifies a significant milestone for our university and underscores our commitment to excellence in education and research.

“The African Development Bank’s decision to collaborate with Veritas University is a testament to the quality of education and innovation that our institution embodies. We are honored to be chosen as a partner in advancing Computer Coding for Employment in Nigeria and indeed, in Africa.”