A purported Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly (NASS) candidates’ list which went viral in Edo State yesterday has been disowned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The list which was attributed to INEC spread fast across the state as the authors claimed that it was an updated version in the portal of the electoral body were all the candidates of the PDP in the Senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly were loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The list caused jubilation among supporters of Obaseki who shared it in various social media platforms while the same created anxiety among members loyal to the PDP national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih.

But when contacted, the head of INEC’s department of voter education and publicity in Edo, Timidi Wariowei, said they were yet to receive any new list of candidates.

He said, “People should be wary of many of these online publications flying everywhere. We are not hiding anything, there is no new list from INEC as of today and issues are still in court so whatever the court decides, INEC will act accordingly. If there is any court directive, we will comply but as at today, what we have is what has been displayed and we will also comply if there is any directive to carry out any other action.”