The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has adopted Senate deputy chief whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for a second term in the the Senate for Abia North in 2023.

The president general of the COSEYL, Hon Goodluck Egwu announced this at a press conference in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, saying all hands must be on deck for the mission.

“Though we are non-partisan, we have to step in to ensure that our people are properly guided in other not to make any mistake during the 25 February, 202, National Assembly election,” he said.

He said they took the decision based on their conviction that the one-time governor of the state has delivered on his campaign promises to the satisfaction of the electorate.

“Senator Kalu has opened the eyes of the constituents to know that a senator can attract roads to his constituency. He has made our people to know that a senator can empower his constituents,” he said.