The North-West geopolitical zone is currently holding a security summit in Kaduna to map out fresh strategies to tackle security threats facing the zone.

Advertisement

The summit was convened by the Nigerian Senate Ad-hoc Committee on National Security Summit.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, is the chief host of the summit with the theme: “Building Robust Regional Collaborations to Tackle Insecurity: Pathways for Securing the Future,” which is underway in Kaduna.

Advertisement

In attendance were Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, top security operatives and other relevant stakeholders.

More details later…