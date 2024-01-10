The Supreme Court has thrown out an appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Umar Ardo, regarding the 2023 Adamawa State governorship election.

Counsel to Ardo had requested the court to withdraw the case against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, which was subsequently dismissed by the five-member panel led by John Okoro.

Both the Court of Appeal in Abuja and the tribunal had earlier rejected Ardo’s petition challenging Governor Fintiri’s victory.

Meanwhile, the Court also postponed judgment in the appeal against Governor Alex Otti’s election in Abia State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had appeals pending, and the five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the case for judgments after hearing arguments from all parties involved.

The Court of Appeal in Lagos had previously dismissed petitions by the PDP and APC challenging the election of Governor Otti from the Labour Party as Abia State Governor.

Both the APC and PDP have sought the apex court to invalidate Otti’s election.