Nigerian-British heavyweight Moses Itauma has said he remains certain he will challenge for a world title again after losing his first world-title fight to Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic in August.

The 21-year-old Chatham boxer had won all 14 of his previous professional bouts, 12 by stoppage, and had established himself as one of the heavyweight division’s most promising young contenders. In his first interview since the defeat, with BBC South East and Radio Kent, Itauma said he was taking the positives from the experience.

He explained that he would rather finish third than second because a third-place finish leaves no doubt that first was impossible, while being runner-up means knowing he could have been number one. He said he was gutted by the loss but pointed out that he is only 21 and has had 15 professional fights, so he expects another opportunity.

Hrgovic, 34, won Olympic bronze in 2016 and went into the fight with a record of 20 wins and one defeat, including 15 wins inside the distance. Itauma controlled much of the bout and scored a second-round knockdown, but faded as his high output took its toll.

Hrgovic praised Itauma as really good, special and very fast, calling him the most talented young fighter he had faced. He said the defeat was a big shock and humiliation for Itauma and could end his career if he was not mentally tough, but added that if Itauma recovered mentally he would be hard for anyone to beat.

Itauma said the experience had taught him a lot and that he had learned something he could not have gained from sparring, reading or coaching. He said he had to see it for himself and would be back.

Born in Slovakia to a Slovakian mother and a Nigerian father, Itauma and his brothers suffered racial abuse before the family moved to Kent. He said he was proud of his Chatham upbringing and of the support local people had given him as he pursued his boxing dreams.

He recalled that after the fight he went to the gym and a man was starstruck to see him, saying they had walked the same road and attended the same school. Itauma said the only difference was that he had set aside one or two hours to focus on boxing, and that the man said he would attend his next fight. Itauma thanked him and said he appreciated the support.

Itauma said he was 100% confident his next title challenge would come in 2027. He said his identity as a boxer remained deeply rooted and a loss would not change that. He added that he had lost a boxing fight and that was all, but he was proud of his performance and had enjoyed it, describing life as being about adrenaline, pressure and high expectations.