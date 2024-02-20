National chairman, Council of Ulama of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya-Jingir, has charged various public office holders in the country to uphold truth and transparency in running the affairs of their office and ensure peace in their states.

The Islamic cleric gave admonition at the grand opening of a Jum’ah Mosque in Guzape, Abuja, built by the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’kamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS.).

While appealing to Muslims to love one another and live in peace with Christians for progress, Sheikh Jingir urged judges to shun corruption.

“Public office holders should uphold truth and transparency in running the affairs of their office and enthrone peace in their states. I advise judges to be wary of corruption.

“Muslims are brothers, we must love one another and live in peace with Christians. I advised Muslims to vote for Christians, like in Benue, I told Muslims to vote for Christians because I don’t differentiate,’ Sheikh Jingir said.

In his goodwill message to the occasion, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Saad III, enjoined Muslims to unite and co-exist as their brothers keepers.

Sultan, who was represented by former secretary to the government of federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, said: “You should be reminded of the importance of leadership, unity and co-existence better between Muslims and Muslims and between Muslims and Christians in the wake of the current situation in the country”