June 12: Nigeria’s Democracy In Bondage – Atiku 

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, said democracy in Nigeria remains in bondage and it will need the energy of all or everyone to rescue it.

The former Vice President, who stated this in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians, said the desire to make Nigeria’s democracy self-sustaining and independent of anti-democratic elements is the new frontier of participation by all democrats.

He further stated that what is celebrated today is a return to civil rule in Nigeria, adding that this year’s Democracy Day celebration was a “time for us to reflect as a people and a country on our journey to becoming a democratic society.”

He, however, added that it was important to appreciate the successes achieved in making democracy the norm of politics in Nigeria, considering the experience of Nigerians, who were around during the dark days of military dictatorships.

“But democracy without a corresponding commitment to the principles of fairness and fidelity to the rule of play by stakeholders in the processes of conducting elections still leaves the people prostrate to tendencies of dictatorship.