JURIS FC, the main Organisers of the ongoing football scouting tournament is collaborating with foreign agent Marcelo Houseman and former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia to discover talents and promote unity in the country.

JURIS FC is owned by Niyi Ayoola Daniels, a football lawyer, who is interested in helping young talented boys achieve their dreams of becoming football stars.

Through his club, he aims to nurture, train and develop talents whilst working with powerful personalities such as Siasia to help coach these talents and foreign scout and player managers like Houseman who will discover these talents.

Ayoola-Daniels, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the tournament, said he had organised several talent hunt programmes in the FCT and discovered a lot of talents in the past but decided to do something a little bit different to give it a national flavour this time around.

“That’s why we invited different young stars from different parts of the country, in the spirit of national unity and cohesion within the civilian constituency.

“Also, to be able to interact with the Nigerian military, we also invited the young team of the Guards Brigade.

“So, this opportunity is actually multifaceted, in the sense that, apart from developing the football talents that we wanted to come and see, of which fortunately we are already seeing here.

“It is also a way of promoting national unity and creating a breeding ground for social cohesion and harmony within the civilian and military constituency, and that’s the purpose of this whole exercise,” he said.

He said that in order to ensure that he achieved excellence in the whole venture, he also decided to bring on board one of FIFA’s top class football scouts / licensed agents, Marcelo Houseman.

“Houseman is an Argentine who has great love for Nigeria as well and also played football at the highest level for Argentina.

“So, we brought him in here because he is an expert with global recognition and demonstrable expertise in scouting talents.

“We have to give him credit for what he has done in the development of Nigeria’s young talents over the years,” he said.

He explained that the talent hunt/scouting programme was just the first phase of the tournament as he aims to host other grand tournaments starting from the next tournament scheduled to take place in January 2025.