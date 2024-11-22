A jury has found that the mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor, assaulted a woman who had accused him of raping her.

He has been ordered to pay the woman more than €248,000 in damages.

The civil action was taken by Nikita Hand, who sought damages for assault after accusing McGregor of raping her in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin on December 9, 2018.

The jury, at the High Court in Dublin, had been deliberating since Thursday afternoon before returning their verdict that McGregor did assault Ms Hand.