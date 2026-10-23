At least one person has been confirmed dead and three adult males rescued in a two-storey building under construction that collapsed in Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on Friday explained that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Akinola Street, by Fadeyi Bus Stop, off Ikorodu Road.

According to him, search and rescue operations were ongoing to determine whether more persons were trapped beneath the rubble, adding that the agency received a distress call at 12:10 a.m., prompting the immediate activation of its Cobra Response Team from Onipanu Base.

The LASEMA boss said the team arrived at the scene at 12:12 a.m. and discovered that the building under construction had collapsed, with construction workers suspected to be trapped beneath the rubble.

According to him, search and rescue operations commenced immediately, with safety measures put in place to protect victims and emergency responders, adding that groaning sounds were heard beneath the rubble during the operation, indicating possible survivors.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency deployed an excavator to facilitate the search and rescue operation, adding that the rescued victims received immediate pre-hospital care from LASEMA paramedics and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) before being transferred to hospital.

He said LASEMA Response Team is collaborating with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASAMBUS and officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Alagbon Division in the rescue operations.

Details later.