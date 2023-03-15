In yet another fresh attack in Langson community of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, no fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead with scores of others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The attack, which was said to occurred on Tuesday night up to the early hours of Wednesday morning in the affected community, happened despite the 24-hour curfew in place following last week’s attack and reprisal that claimed 17 lives.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), who confirmed the latest attack, has passed a vote of no confidence on security operatives deployed to the area to protect lives and property.

ACDA National President, Mr. Sam Achie, said that, “Security men deployed to this Southern Kaduna are no longer protecting us because this killings have lasted for long and continued unabated and yet the government is mute about it.”

Achie, who stated this at the scene of the attack when he visited, stressed that the silence of Kaduna State government on the continued attacks in the area was worrisome and a cause for concern.

He, therefore, urged the government to match its words with visible action by arresting the perpetrators of the attacks since the government, according to him, knew them and where they lived.

The ACDA National President, however, commended the MOPOL detachment in Langson community, which was said to have repelled the attackers to avoid more killings, while calling on the people to continue to remain on alert to protect their communities and properties against the oppressors who are bent on taking their ancestral land.

He disclosed that those injured in the attack were receiving medical treatment in some of the hospitals in the area.

On his part, the Zango Kataf local government chairman, Mr. Francis Sani, who also confirmed the attack, appealed to the State government to deploy more security operatives to Zango Kataf LGA to arrest the recurring attacks on innocent lives and property in the area.

The attackers, LEADERSHIP gathered, invaded the community around 9pm Tuesday night and shot sporadically killing the residents, injuring others and also looting a shop in the area before they were repelled by the MOPOL.

The spokesperson of the Operations Safe Haven, Lt. Col. I.S. Takwa, could not be reached for reaction as at the time of filing this report.