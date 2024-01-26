A private jet has overshot the runway at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.

According to Channels TV report, the jet, which earlier left Abuja, landed at about 11am with about 10 persons onboard.

However, the Bombardier Challenger 601-3R, with registration number N580KR, missed the runway into the nearby bush.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene. There was no death or casualty recorded.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told the television station.